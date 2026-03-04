Gainers Decent Holding (NASDAQ:DXST) shares rose 52.2% to $0.12 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.

(NASDAQ:DXST) shares rose 52.2% to $0.12 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million. Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) stock rose 12.96% to $9.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $899.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

(NYSE:BW) stock rose 12.96% to $9.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $899.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. Tianci International (NASDAQ:CIIT) stock increased by 9.16% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.

(NASDAQ:CIIT) stock increased by 9.16% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million. Concorde Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGL) stock moved upwards by 8.38% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.5 million.

(NASDAQ:CIGL) stock moved upwards by 8.38% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.5 million. DEFSEC Technologies (NASDAQ:DFSC) stock moved upwards by 7.01% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.

(NASDAQ:DFSC) stock moved upwards by 7.01% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million. Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) stock moved upwards by 6.03% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $400.9 million.

