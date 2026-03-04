Gainers Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) stock rose 154.9% to $0.48 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.

(NASDAQ:ASNS) stock rose 154.9% to $0.48 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million. Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) stock rose 19.52% to $51.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $248.9 million.

(NASDAQ:BNAI) stock rose 19.52% to $51.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $248.9 million. Wellchange Holdings (NASDAQ:WCT) stock rose 12.75% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.

(NASDAQ:WCT) stock rose 12.75% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million. CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) shares rose 9.17% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.

(NASDAQ:CXAI) shares rose 9.17% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million. BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) stock moved upwards by 8.2% to $2.77. The company's market cap stands at $426.1 million.

(NASDAQ:FUFU) stock moved upwards by 8.2% to $2.77. The company's market cap stands at $426.1 million. Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) stock increased by 7.45% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million. Losers

