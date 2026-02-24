Gainers Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) stock moved upwards by 16.5% to $11.32 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Jiade (NASDAQ:JDZG) shares increased by 10.71% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.

The Brand House (NASDAQ:TBHC) shares increased by 10.0% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.

Digital Currency X (NASDAQ:DCX) shares rose 6.63% to $2.25.

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) stock moved upwards by 4.49% to $675.25. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFAI) stock moved upwards by 4.07% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

