Gainers
- Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) shares moved upwards by 65.0% to $12.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- SILO Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) shares moved upwards by 33.53% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
- Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) stock rose 28.25% to $112.66. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares increased by 20.96% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
- Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) stock moved upwards by 20.77% to $5.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $408.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) stock moved upwards by 13.96% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.
Losers
