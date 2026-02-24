Gainers Elong Power Holding (NASDAQ:ELPW) stock moved upwards by 24.8% to $0.49 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.

(NASDAQ:ELPW) stock moved upwards by 24.8% to $0.49 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million. Bimergen Energy Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:BESS) shares moved upwards by 17.94% to $3.22.

(AMEX:BESS) shares moved upwards by 17.94% to $3.22. Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) stock increased by 16.63% to $58.05. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

(NYSE:THR) stock increased by 16.63% to $58.05. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) shares moved upwards by 9.83% to $9.49. The company's market cap stands at $167.7 million.

(NASDAQ:FGL) shares moved upwards by 9.83% to $9.49. The company's market cap stands at $167.7 million. High-Trend International (NASDAQ:HTCO) shares moved upwards by 9.36% to $10.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.4 million.

(NASDAQ:HTCO) shares moved upwards by 9.36% to $10.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.4 million. BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) shares moved upwards by 7.67% to $213.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Losers This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.