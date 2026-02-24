Gainers Keysight Techs (NYSE:KEYS) shares moved upwards by 14.7% to $281.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) shares rose 12.74% to $221.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $318.7 billion.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares rose 10.2% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) stock moved upwards by 9.8% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock increased by 9.4% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) stock rose 9.25% to $2.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.

