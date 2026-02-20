Gainers Golden Heaven Group Hldgs (NASDAQ:GDHG) stock increased by 8.3% to $2.22 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.6 million.

(NASDAQ:GDHG) stock increased by 8.3% to $2.22 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.6 million. ECARX Holdings (NASDAQ:ECX) stock moved upwards by 3.82% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $556.5 million.

(NASDAQ:ECX) stock moved upwards by 3.82% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $556.5 million. Algorhythm Holdings (NASDAQ:RIME) stock moved upwards by 2.84% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

(NASDAQ:RIME) stock moved upwards by 2.84% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million. Kandal M Venture (NASDAQ:FMFC) stock rose 2.78% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.

(NASDAQ:FMFC) stock rose 2.78% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million. Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI) stock rose 2.0% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million.

(NASDAQ:AZI) stock rose 2.0% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million. GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) stock rose 1.81% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $70.0 million. Losers This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.