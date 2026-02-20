Gainers Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) shares moved upwards by 7.4% to $0.99 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.

(NASDAQ:ALLR) shares moved upwards by 7.4% to $0.99 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million. Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) shares rose 7.0% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.7 million.

(NASDAQ:ABOS) shares rose 7.0% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.7 million. VivoSim Labs (NASDAQ:VIVS) stock moved upwards by 6.43% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.

(NASDAQ:VIVS) stock moved upwards by 6.43% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million. Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs (NASDAQ:CDIO) stock moved upwards by 5.9% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.

(NASDAQ:CDIO) stock moved upwards by 5.9% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million. Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) shares rose 5.66% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.

(NASDAQ:AKTX) shares rose 5.66% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million. Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares rose 5.18% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million. Losers This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.