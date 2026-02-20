Gainers Venhub Global (NASDAQ:VHUB) stock rose 22.1% to $2.43 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.4 million.

Cellyan Biotechnology (NASDAQ:HKPD) stock increased by 11.94% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.

Cre8 Enterprise (NASDAQ:CRE) shares moved upwards by 6.19% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.

Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX) shares rose 5.16% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.

Globavend Holdings (NASDAQ:GVH) stock increased by 3.77% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out 3 days ago.

Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares moved upwards by 2.03% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.4 million.

