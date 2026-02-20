Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) stock increased by 5.3% to $16.2 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $288.6 million.
- Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS) stock rose 4.02% to $3.88. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares increased by 3.35% to $13.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.0 million.
- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) shares moved upwards by 2.97% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $298.4 million.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock rose 2.49% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) stock moved upwards by 2.07% to $19.72. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
