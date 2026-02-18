Gainers Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) shares increased by 14.9% to $0.47 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.

(NASDAQ:TRNR) shares increased by 14.9% to $0.47 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million. E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock rose 6.01% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $46.6 million.

(NASDAQ:EJH) stock rose 6.01% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $46.6 million. Ping An Biomedical (NASDAQ:PASW) shares rose 3.4% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.

(NASDAQ:PASW) shares rose 3.4% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million. Bobs Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS) stock rose 2.26% to $20.33. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.

(NYSE:BOBS) stock rose 2.26% to $20.33. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. QuantumScape (NASDAQ:QS) shares increased by 2.23% to $7.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.

(NASDAQ:QS) shares increased by 2.23% to $7.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. Mixed Martial Arts Group (AMEX:MMA) stock moved upwards by 1.99% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million. Losers This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.