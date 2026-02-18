Gainers Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs (NASDAQ:CDIO) stock moved upwards by 24.4% to $2.65 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.

(NASDAQ:CDIO) stock moved upwards by 24.4% to $2.65 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million. Nakamoto (NASDAQ:NAKA) stock increased by 6.51% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.0 million.

(NASDAQ:NAKA) stock increased by 6.51% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.0 million. OSR Holdings (NASDAQ:OSRH) stock moved upwards by 5.2% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.

(NASDAQ:OSRH) stock moved upwards by 5.2% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:NBY) stock rose 4.77% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.9 million.

(AMEX:NBY) stock rose 4.77% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.9 million. Streamex (NASDAQ:STEX) stock increased by 4.57% to $2.49. The company's market cap stands at $232.4 million.

(NASDAQ:STEX) stock increased by 4.57% to $2.49. The company's market cap stands at $232.4 million. Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) shares moved upwards by 4.02% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.

