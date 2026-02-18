Gainers OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG) stock moved upwards by 3.3% to $1.88 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million.

American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) stock moved upwards by 2.82% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) stock moved upwards by 2.76% to $7.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.6 million.

VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) stock rose 2.54% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.

INLIF (NASDAQ:INLF) stock rose 2.36% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.6 million.

Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX) stock rose 1.75% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.

