Gainers 3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) shares increased by 7.2% to $0.18 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

(NASDAQ:CISO) shares rose 4.51% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.

(NASDAQ:SSTI) stock rose 2.72% to $7.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.3 million.

(NASDAQ:AUUD) stock increased by 2.63% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.

(NYSE:FIG) stock increased by 1.94% to $24.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

(NASDAQ:CAN) shares increased by 1.92% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $308.6 million.

