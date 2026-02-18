Gainers Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) stock rose 23.6% to $1.16 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $370.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) shares rose 18.56% to $22.06. The company's market cap stands at $57.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) shares moved upwards by 18.3% to $4.46. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) shares moved upwards by 16.71% to $8.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Mister Car Wash (NASDAQ:MCW) shares increased by 16.38% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Kandal M Venture (NASDAQ:FMFC) stock increased by 15.4% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

