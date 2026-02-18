Gainers Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) stock rose 208.1% to $28.13 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock increased by 35.03% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) stock rose 29.62% to $7.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion.

Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs (NASDAQ:CDIO) shares moved upwards by 27.31% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.

Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) stock rose 22.21% to $34.28. The company's market cap stands at $625.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) shares increased by 21.66% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million. Losers

