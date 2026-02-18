Gainers Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) shares rose 278.3% to $1.58 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.0 million.

(NASDAQ:RXT) shares rose 278.3% to $1.58 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.0 million. Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock moved upwards by 50.33% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.

(NASDAQ:AUUD) stock moved upwards by 50.33% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million. Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) stock increased by 21.29% to $6.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

(NASDAQ:ATOM) stock increased by 21.29% to $6.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago. Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) shares increased by 16.52% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

(NASDAQ:RDZN) shares increased by 16.52% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago. Saiheat (NASDAQ:SAIH) stock rose 14.1% to $7.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares rose 13.91% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

