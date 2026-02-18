Gainers Jiade (NASDAQ:JDZG) stock moved upwards by 47.2% to $1.06 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.

(NASDAQ:JDZG) stock moved upwards by 47.2% to $1.06 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million. Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) stock moved upwards by 23.96% to $21.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NYSE:RSI) stock moved upwards by 23.96% to $21.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) stock moved upwards by 15.05% to $34.17. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:GLBE) stock moved upwards by 15.05% to $34.17. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today. Mister Car Wash (NASDAQ:MCW) stock rose 13.97% to $6.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:MCW) stock rose 13.97% to $6.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) stock increased by 10.1% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.

(NASDAQ:FRSX) stock increased by 10.1% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million. Mixed Martial Arts Group (AMEX:MMA) shares increased by 9.41% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million. Losers This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

