Gainers Mobile-health Network (NASDAQ:MNDR) shares rose 33.0% to $1.17 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.

(NASDAQ:MNDR) shares rose 33.0% to $1.17 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million. Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) shares increased by 23.13% to $34.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $625.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:TCMD) shares increased by 23.13% to $34.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $625.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) stock rose 16.36% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.

(NASDAQ:ALZN) stock rose 16.36% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million. Nakamoto (NASDAQ:NAKA) shares rose 10.25% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.0 million.

(NASDAQ:NAKA) shares rose 10.25% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.0 million. Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS) stock rose 8.65% to $8.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.5 million.

(NASDAQ:KLRS) stock rose 8.65% to $8.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.5 million. Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock increased by 8.22% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million. Losers This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.