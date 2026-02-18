Gainers OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG) shares increased by 19.7% to $2.43 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 million.

Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares increased by 19.19% to $3.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.

Hyperscale Data (AMEX:GPUS) stock rose 11.36% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $69.4 million.

Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ:ANPA) stock increased by 10.37% to $19.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.3 million.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) shares moved upwards by 7.32% to $10.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) shares increased by 6.78% to $4.72. The company's market cap stands at $131.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. Losers

