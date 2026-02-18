Gainers Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares moved upwards by 60.5% to $1.34 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) shares moved upwards by 11.76% to $6.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) shares increased by 7.27% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.0 million.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares rose 6.71% to $302.5. The company's market cap stands at $77.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) stock rose 6.5% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) stock increased by 6.04% to $7.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

