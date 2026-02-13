Gainers Jiade (NASDAQ:JDZG) stock increased by 62.4% to $2.75 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.4 million.

Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) shares moved upwards by 33.98% to $45.76. The company's market cap stands at $599.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) stock rose 31.48% to $4.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) stock increased by 26.62% to $46.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.

QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) stock increased by 26.43% to $4.13. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares increased by 25.22% to $17.53. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

