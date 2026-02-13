Gainers American Well (NYSE:AMWL) stock moved upwards by 31.2% to $5.68 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

(NYSE:AMWL) stock moved upwards by 31.2% to $5.68 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Phio Pharma (NASDAQ:PHIO) stock increased by 28.68% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.

(NASDAQ:PHIO) stock increased by 28.68% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million. Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) shares rose 27.57% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $104.6 million.

(NASDAQ:IMUX) shares rose 27.57% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $104.6 million. Cypherpunk Technologies (NASDAQ:CYPH) stock rose 21.12% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million.

(NASDAQ:CYPH) stock rose 21.12% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million. Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) shares increased by 18.59% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.8 million.

(NASDAQ:ONCY) shares increased by 18.59% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.8 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) shares rose 17.59% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million. Losers This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.