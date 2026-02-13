Gainers Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) shares increased by 92.3% to $23.21 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $234.3 million.

Falcons Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) stock increased by 22.91% to $4.8. The company's market cap stands at $189.0 million.

Rain Enhancement (NASDAQ:RAIN) shares rose 18.97% to $2.67. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million.

Mint (NASDAQ:MIMI) shares moved upwards by 16.96% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.

Eastern International (NASDAQ:ELOG) shares increased by 14.5% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.

Power Solutions Intl (NASDAQ:PSIX) stock increased by 14.45% to $106.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.

