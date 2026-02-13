Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) shares increased by 92.3% to $23.21 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $234.3 million.
- Falcons Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) stock increased by 22.91% to $4.8. The company's market cap stands at $189.0 million.
- Rain Enhancement (NASDAQ:RAIN) shares rose 18.97% to $2.67. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million.
- Mint (NASDAQ:MIMI) shares moved upwards by 16.96% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
- Eastern International (NASDAQ:ELOG) shares increased by 14.5% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.
- Power Solutions Intl (NASDAQ:PSIX) stock increased by 14.45% to $106.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
Losers
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.