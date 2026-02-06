Gainers Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE) stock increased by 8.9% to $3.77 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.

(NASDAQ:FLYE) stock increased by 8.9% to $3.77 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million. Jiuzi Hldgs (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares increased by 7.18% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.

(NASDAQ:JZXN) shares increased by 7.18% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million. Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG) shares moved upwards by 3.3% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.

(NASDAQ:SEGG) shares moved upwards by 3.3% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million. Ping An Biomedical (NASDAQ:PASW) stock rose 3.08% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.

(NASDAQ:PASW) stock rose 3.08% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million. Super X AI Technology (NASDAQ:SUPX) shares rose 2.69% to $14.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $458.7 million.

(NASDAQ:SUPX) shares rose 2.69% to $14.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $458.7 million. GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares moved upwards by 2.0% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.7 million. Losers This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

