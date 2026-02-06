Gainers Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) shares moved upwards by 6.0% to $0.91 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.

(NASDAQ:TIVC) shares moved upwards by 6.0% to $0.91 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million. Polyrizon (NASDAQ:PLRZ) shares increased by 5.74% to $13.57. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.

(NASDAQ:PLRZ) shares increased by 5.74% to $13.57. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million. Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) stock moved upwards by 3.78% to $2.47. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.

(NASDAQ:PCSA) stock moved upwards by 3.78% to $2.47. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million. UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) stock moved upwards by 3.04% to $22.0. The company's market cap stands at $960.5 million.

(NASDAQ:URGN) stock moved upwards by 3.04% to $22.0. The company's market cap stands at $960.5 million. WORK Medical Tech Gr (NASDAQ:WOK) shares increased by 2.89% to $1.42.

(NASDAQ:WOK) shares increased by 2.89% to $1.42. Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares increased by 2.72% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million. Losers This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

