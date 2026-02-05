Gainers

MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) stock moved upwards by 12.4% to $26.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $376.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:NTCL) shares moved upwards by 10.36% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million. J-Star Holding (NASDAQ:YMAT) stock rose 8.6% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.

(NASDAQ:YMAT) stock rose 8.6% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million. NIO (NYSE:NIO) shares moved upwards by 8.1% to $4.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 billion.

(NYSE:NIO) shares moved upwards by 8.1% to $4.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 billion. Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares moved upwards by 6.94% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.

(NASDAQ:FRSX) shares moved upwards by 6.94% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million. Empery Digital (NASDAQ:EMPD) shares increased by 6.22% to $4.78. The company's market cap stands at $164.2 million.

Losers

