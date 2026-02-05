Gainers

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) stock rose 581.1% to $73.63 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $377.1 million.

(NASDAQ:KELYB) stock rose 581.1% to $73.63 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $377.1 million. C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) stock moved upwards by 38.81% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.

(NASDAQ:CISS) stock moved upwards by 38.81% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million. American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares moved upwards by 18.18% to $32.63. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:AMSC) shares moved upwards by 18.18% to $32.63. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Marwynn Holdings (NASDAQ:MWYN) shares increased by 13.81% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.

(NASDAQ:MWYN) shares increased by 13.81% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million. American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) stock increased by 12.3% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.

(NASDAQ:AREB) stock increased by 12.3% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million. VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) stock rose 11.0% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.

Losers

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.