Gainers
- INLIF (NASDAQ:INLF) shares rose 17.6% to $0.5 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million.
- Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) stock moved upwards by 13.06% to $370.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Elong Power Holding (NASDAQ:ELPW) stock increased by 9.7% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.6 million.
- Phoenix Asia Hldgs (NASDAQ:PHOE) shares increased by 7.95% to $19.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
- VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) shares rose 6.39% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
- Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO) shares rose 5.78% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
Losers
