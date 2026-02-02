Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- LiveWire Gr (NYSE:LVWR) shares rose 43.6% to $3.36 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $477.3 million.
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBP) shares rose 39.69% to $0.18.
- Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares increased by 26.19% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.
- Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock rose 24.52% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 million.
- AsiaStrategy (NASDAQ:SORA) stock moved upwards by 24.29% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.0 million.
- Raytech Holding (NASDAQ:RAY) shares moved upwards by 18.38% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
Losers
