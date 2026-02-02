Gainers

AstraZeneca PLC Ordinary Shares (NYSE:AZN) stock rose 107.1% to $192.16 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $287.6 billion.

(NASDAQ:AQST) stock rose 40.38% to $4.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $359.9 million.

(AMEX:CATX) stock rose 25.98% to $4.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $281.7 million.

(AMEX:PMI) shares rose 25.71% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.9 million.

(NASDAQ:PLRZ) stock increased by 25.23% to $14.41. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.

(NASDAQ:PAVM) shares rose 18.32% to $9.17. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.

Losers

