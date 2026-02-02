Gainers

Julong Holding (NASDAQ:JLHL) stock rose 101.4% to $7.05 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $75.0 million.

VenHub Global, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:VHUB) stock rose 58.56% to $10.18.

Jet AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) shares increased by 34.77% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) stock rose 31.57% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $135.8 million.

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) stock rose 30.59% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.

Callan Jmb (NASDAQ:CJMB) stock rose 28.07% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.

