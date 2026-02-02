Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Fusemachines (NASDAQ:FUSE) stock moved upwards by 77.3% to $2.8 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $45.7 million.
- Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) shares increased by 34.88% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
- X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) stock moved upwards by 26.54% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
- AMC Robotics (NASDAQ:AMCI) shares rose 26.32% to $6.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.0 million.
- Creative Global Tech (NASDAQ:CGTL) stock moved upwards by 25.85% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $67.3 million.
- Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) stock moved upwards by 21.74% to $6.08. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.
Losers
