Gainers

Digital Currency X (NASDAQ:DCX) stock moved upwards by 43.8% to $4.4 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.

(NASDAQ:DCX) stock moved upwards by 43.8% to $4.4 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million. 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) stock rose 18.81% to $4.8. The company's market cap stands at $257.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

(NASDAQ:FLWS) stock rose 18.81% to $4.8. The company's market cap stands at $257.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. Venu Holding (AMEX:VENU) shares moved upwards by 17.6% to $6.04. The company's market cap stands at $221.8 million.

(AMEX:VENU) shares moved upwards by 17.6% to $6.04. The company's market cap stands at $221.8 million. Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) shares moved upwards by 14.98% to $335.3. The company's market cap stands at $79.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

(NYSE:RCL) shares moved upwards by 14.98% to $335.3. The company's market cap stands at $79.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. Homestolife (NASDAQ:HTLM) shares moved upwards by 14.58% to $2.75.

(NASDAQ:HTLM) shares moved upwards by 14.58% to $2.75. Masterbeef (NASDAQ:MB) shares rose 12.85% to $5.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.5 million.

Losers

