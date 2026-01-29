Gainers

Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) shares moved upwards by 27.3% to $0.98 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.

(NASDAQ:LNKS) shares moved upwards by 27.3% to $0.98 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million. Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) shares rose 18.2% to $173.65. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 billion.

(NYSE:MOD) shares rose 18.2% to $173.65. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 billion. Decent Holding (NASDAQ:DXST) stock increased by 15.56% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $49.4 million.

(NASDAQ:DXST) stock increased by 15.56% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $49.4 million. Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) shares rose 15.41% to $47.16. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

(NYSE:LUV) shares rose 15.41% to $47.16. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) shares increased by 13.39% to $63.32. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

(NASDAQ:INOD) shares increased by 13.39% to $63.32. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) shares increased by 10.58% to $26.43. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.