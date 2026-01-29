Gainers

TechCreate Group (AMEX:TCGL) shares rose 234.1% to $29.17 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $178.3 million.

Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) stock rose 74.26% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.

GCT Semiconductor Hldgs (NYSE:GCTS) stock increased by 62.95% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $56.5 million.

Signing Day Sports (AMEX:SGN) shares moved upwards by 61.51% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) shares rose 18.12% to $17.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) stock increased by 16.45% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.

Losers

