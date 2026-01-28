Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Star Fashion Culture (NASDAQ:STFS) shares moved upwards by 5.7% to $0.12 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- Eva Live Inc (NASDAQ:GOAI) stock increased by 4.97% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.0 million.
- Dreamland (NASDAQ:TDIC) stock increased by 2.13% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
- NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) stock increased by 1.99% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.
- TruGolf Holdings (NASDAQ:TRUG) shares moved upwards by 1.99% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
- Tryhard Holdings (NASDAQ:THH) stock increased by 1.89% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $43.1 million.
Losers
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.