Gainers

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) stock moved upwards by 4.9% to $2.15 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.

(NASDAQ:LYRA) stock moved upwards by 4.9% to $2.15 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million. Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares increased by 3.41% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $102.4 million.

(NASDAQ:SAVA) shares increased by 3.41% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $102.4 million. Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) shares increased by 3.21% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.4 million.

(NASDAQ:ACHV) shares increased by 3.21% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.4 million. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shares rose 2.95% to $36.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $773.5 million.

(NASDAQ:NKTR) shares rose 2.95% to $36.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $773.5 million. AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ:ATON) stock rose 2.88% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.

(NASDAQ:ATON) stock rose 2.88% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million. TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) stock increased by 2.83% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $63.5 million.

Losers

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.