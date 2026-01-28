Gainers

(NASDAQ:VEEE) shares rose 5.94% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million. Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) shares rose 5.53% to $166.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

