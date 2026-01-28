Gainers

(NASDAQ:FEED) stock moved upwards by 19.0% to $1.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million. Pulsenmore (NASDAQ:PLSM) shares increased by 14.33% to $7.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.3 million.

(NASDAQ:SHPH) stock increased by 13.3% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million. Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR) shares increased by 11.49% to $4.85. The company's market cap stands at $552.5 million.

(NASDAQ:HYPD) stock rose 11.23% to $4.06. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million. Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) shares increased by 9.21% to $11.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.1 million.

