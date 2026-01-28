Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- ENvue Medical (NASDAQ:FEED) stock moved upwards by 19.0% to $1.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.
- Pulsenmore (NASDAQ:PLSM) shares increased by 14.33% to $7.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.3 million.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) stock increased by 13.3% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
- Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR) shares increased by 11.49% to $4.85. The company's market cap stands at $552.5 million.
- Hyperion DeFi (NASDAQ:HYPD) stock rose 11.23% to $4.06. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million.
- Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) shares increased by 9.21% to $11.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.1 million.
Losers
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.