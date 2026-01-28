Gainers

(NASDAQ:LTRX) shares increased by 14.07% to $7.86. The company's market cap stands at $271.1 million. Seagate Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX) shares moved upwards by 9.41% to $406.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

