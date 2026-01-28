Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD) stock rose 36.6% to $2.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
- Kustom Entertainment (NASDAQ:KUST) stock rose 36.49% to $2.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
- BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares moved upwards by 32.57% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
- C3.ai (NYSE:AI) stock increased by 14.6% to $14.44. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) shares increased by 14.07% to $7.86. The company's market cap stands at $271.1 million.
- Seagate Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX) shares moved upwards by 9.41% to $406.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
