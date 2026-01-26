12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Robo.ai (NASDAQ:AIIO) shares increased by 2.4% to $0.27 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.6 million.

707 Cayman Holdings (NASDAQ:JEM) shares moved upwards by 2.09% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) stock increased by 1.79% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $40.0 million.

Netclass Technology (NASDAQ:NTCL) shares moved upwards by 1.65% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares increased by 1.6% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $207.6 million.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) stock increased by 1.33% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $84.7 million.

Losers

Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock fell 42.2% to $1.56 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $164.6 million.

Happy City Holdings (NASDAQ:HCHL) shares declined by 4.55% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $93.9 million.

Leifras Co (NASDAQ:LFS) stock fell 3.96% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.7 million.

E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares declined by 2.0% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.0 million.

ZSPACE (NASDAQ:ZSPC) stock decreased by 1.9% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.

Airwa (NASDAQ:YYAI) shares declined by 1.82% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $58.4 million.

