12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) stock rose 32.5% to $2.85 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
- IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) shares increased by 5.8% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million.
- OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) shares rose 5.08% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.0 million.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares rose 4.42% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
- Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) shares rose 4.31% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million.
- Polyrizon (NASDAQ:PLRZ) shares moved upwards by 3.57% to $15.92. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.
Losers
- Check-Cap (NASDAQ:MBAI) shares decreased by 6.7% to $2.95 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) shares decreased by 3.75% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares declined by 3.32% to $9.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.2 million.
- Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) stock decreased by 3.32% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
- VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) shares fell 2.98% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.
- Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) stock fell 2.72% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.2 million.
