12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) shares moved upwards by 6.4% to $5.12 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.9 million.
- Callan Jmb (NASDAQ:CJMB) stock rose 4.24% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.
- BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) shares increased by 3.12% to $25.1. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion.
- Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) stock increased by 2.92% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million.
- Fluor (NYSE:FLR) shares increased by 2.84% to $46.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion.
- VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) shares increased by 2.47% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
Losers
- Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO) shares fell 6.3% to $0.22 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
- OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG) shares fell 4.9% to $3.11. The company's market cap stands at $37.4 million.
- Jet AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) shares declined by 4.03% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
- Decent Holding (NASDAQ:DXST) shares decreased by 4.01% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $57.3 million.
- Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) stock decreased by 3.75% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $88.6 million.
- Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) stock fell 3.7% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BETABETA Technologies Inc
$24.60-2.19%
CAPTCaptivision Inc
$0.6425-1.28%
CJMBCallan Jmb Inc
$2.87-3.37%
DXSTDecent Holding Inc
$1.73-10.8%
EHGOEshallgo Inc
$0.2358-6.43%
FLRFluor Corp
$45.670.20%
JTAIJet AI Inc
$0.2744-8.53%
KITTNauticus Robotics Inc
$1.2942.4%
NEOVNeoVolta Inc
$4.94-14.8%
ONEGOneConstruction Group Ltd
$3.3041.0%
VCIGVCI Global Ltd
$0.5001-11.6%
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.