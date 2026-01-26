12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) shares moved upwards by 6.4% to $5.12 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.9 million.

Callan Jmb (NASDAQ:CJMB) stock rose 4.24% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) shares increased by 3.12% to $25.1. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion.

Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) stock increased by 2.92% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) shares increased by 2.84% to $46.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion.

VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) shares increased by 2.47% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.

Losers

Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO) shares fell 6.3% to $0.22 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG) shares fell 4.9% to $3.11. The company's market cap stands at $37.4 million.

Jet AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) shares declined by 4.03% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.

Decent Holding (NASDAQ:DXST) shares decreased by 4.01% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $57.3 million.

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) stock decreased by 3.75% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $88.6 million.

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) stock fell 3.7% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.