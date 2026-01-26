12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) stock rose 11.6% to $0.3 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.

Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) stock moved upwards by 9.8% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.

Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) stock rose 4.76% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $251.7 million.

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) shares increased by 3.91% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.

3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) stock moved upwards by 2.95% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) shares increased by 2.46% to $3.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

Losers

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) shares declined by 12.3% to $160.0 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) shares fell 9.78% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) stock decreased by 3.28% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) shares declined by 2.77% to $19.0. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC) stock declined by 2.66% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.

