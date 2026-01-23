movers image
January 23, 2026 12:05 PM 1 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Airwa (NASDAQ:YYAI) stock rose 27.8% to $1.5 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.3 million.
  • United Homes Gr (NASDAQ:UHG) shares increased by 16.47% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.5 million.
  • Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) stock rose 12.74% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
  • Vision Marine Techs (NASDAQ:VMAR) shares rose 10.71% to $5.58. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
  • Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) stock moved upwards by 10.3% to $8.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.9 million.
  • Netclass Technology (NASDAQ:NTCL) shares moved upwards by 10.15% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.

Losers

  • Aptera Motors (NASDAQ:SEV) stock declined by 43.6% to $1.36 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $67.4 million.
  • Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) shares declined by 21.71% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
  • Emerson Radio (AMEX:MSN) stock declined by 14.58% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
  • 707 Cayman Holdings (NASDAQ:JEM) shares declined by 14.54% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
  • Springview Holdings (NASDAQ:SPHL) shares declined by 12.83% to $6.05. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.
  • Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) shares declined by 11.47% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

DBGI Logo
DBGIDigital Brands Group Inc
$8.4511.6%
Overview
EVTV Logo
EVTVEnvirotech Vehicles Inc
$1.84-21.7%
JEM Logo
JEM707 Cayman Holdings Ltd
$0.2231-10.9%
MSN Logo
MSNEmerson Radio Corp
$0.3750-14.6%
NTCL Logo
NTCLNetclass Technology Inc
$0.48957.87%
SEV Logo
SEVAptera Motors Corp
$1.39-42.3%
SPHL Logo
SPHLSpringview Holdings Ltd
$6.18-10.9%
TRNR Logo
TRNRInteractive Strength Inc
$0.6287-11.2%
UHG Logo
UHGUnited Homes Group Inc
$2.0516.5%
VEEE Logo
VEEETwin Vee PowerCats Co
$1.689.80%
VMAR Logo
VMARVision Marine Technologies Inc
$5.6011.1%
YYAI Logo
YYAIAirwa Inc
$1.4523.9%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved