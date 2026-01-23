12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Airwa (NASDAQ:YYAI) stock rose 27.8% to $1.5 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.3 million.
- United Homes Gr (NASDAQ:UHG) shares increased by 16.47% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.5 million.
- Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) stock rose 12.74% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
- Vision Marine Techs (NASDAQ:VMAR) shares rose 10.71% to $5.58. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
- Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) stock moved upwards by 10.3% to $8.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.9 million.
- Netclass Technology (NASDAQ:NTCL) shares moved upwards by 10.15% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
Losers
- Aptera Motors (NASDAQ:SEV) stock declined by 43.6% to $1.36 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $67.4 million.
- Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) shares declined by 21.71% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
- Emerson Radio (AMEX:MSN) stock declined by 14.58% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
- 707 Cayman Holdings (NASDAQ:JEM) shares declined by 14.54% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
- Springview Holdings (NASDAQ:SPHL) shares declined by 12.83% to $6.05. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.
- Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) shares declined by 11.47% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
EVTVEnvirotech Vehicles Inc
$1.84-21.7%
JEM707 Cayman Holdings Ltd
$0.2231-10.9%
MSNEmerson Radio Corp
$0.3750-14.6%
NTCLNetclass Technology Inc
$0.48957.87%
SEVAptera Motors Corp
$1.39-42.3%
SPHLSpringview Holdings Ltd
$6.18-10.9%
TRNRInteractive Strength Inc
$0.6287-11.2%
UHGUnited Homes Group Inc
$2.0516.5%
VEEETwin Vee PowerCats Co
$1.689.80%
VMARVision Marine Technologies Inc
$5.6011.1%
YYAIAirwa Inc
$1.4523.9%
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.