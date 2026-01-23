12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:YYAI) stock rose 27.8% to $1.5 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.3 million. United Homes Gr (NASDAQ:UHG) shares increased by 16.47% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.5 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:SEV) stock declined by 43.6% to $1.36 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $67.4 million. Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) shares declined by 21.71% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.

(NASDAQ:SPHL) shares declined by 12.83% to $6.05. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million. Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) shares declined by 11.47% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.

