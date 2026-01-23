12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares rose 50.8% to $0.27 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
- Q/C Technologies (NASDAQ:QCLS) shares increased by 44.96% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) shares moved upwards by 43.32% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
- Coherus Oncology (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares moved upwards by 28.64% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.1 million.
- Matinas BioPharma Hldgs (AMEX:MTNB) stock increased by 23.64% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
- CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) shares moved upwards by 20.91% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.
Losers
- Mobile-health Network (NASDAQ:MNDR) stock declined by 22.7% to $1.26 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
- Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) shares declined by 19.18% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
- PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares decreased by 17.35% to $9.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
- Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) shares fell 13.75% to $35.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $421.2 million.
- Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) stock decreased by 13.6% to $69.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:NBY) shares fell 13.14% to $4.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $691.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
