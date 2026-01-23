12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:WORX) shares rose 50.8% to $0.27 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million. Q/C Technologies (NASDAQ:QCLS) shares increased by 44.96% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.

(NASDAQ:REVB) shares moved upwards by 43.32% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million. Coherus Oncology (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares moved upwards by 28.64% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.1 million.

(AMEX:MTNB) stock increased by 23.64% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) shares moved upwards by 20.91% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:MNDR) stock declined by 22.7% to $1.26 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million. Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) shares declined by 19.18% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.

(NASDAQ:PAVM) shares decreased by 17.35% to $9.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million. Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) shares fell 13.75% to $35.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $421.2 million.

(NASDAQ:APGE) stock decreased by 13.6% to $69.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:NBY) shares fell 13.14% to $4.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $691.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.