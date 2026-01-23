movers image
January 23, 2026 12:05 PM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares rose 50.8% to $0.27 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
  • Q/C Technologies (NASDAQ:QCLS) shares increased by 44.96% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
  • Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) shares moved upwards by 43.32% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
  • Coherus Oncology (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares moved upwards by 28.64% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.1 million.
  • Matinas BioPharma Hldgs (AMEX:MTNB) stock increased by 23.64% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
  • CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) shares moved upwards by 20.91% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.

Losers

  • Mobile-health Network (NASDAQ:MNDR) stock declined by 22.7% to $1.26 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
  • Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) shares declined by 19.18% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
  • PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares decreased by 17.35% to $9.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
  • Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) shares fell 13.75% to $35.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $421.2 million.
  • Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) stock decreased by 13.6% to $69.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:NBY) shares fell 13.14% to $4.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $691.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

APGE Logo
APGEApogee Therapeutics Inc
$69.69-12.7%
Overview
BNR Logo
BNRBurning Rock Biotech Ltd
$35.41-13.8%
CHRS Logo
CHRSCoherus Oncology Inc
$2.0428.0%
CLGN Logo
CLGNCollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd
$1.8621.6%
HCTI Logo
HCTIHealthcare Triangle Inc
$0.2949-20.1%
MNDR Logo
MNDRMobile-health Network Solutions
$1.28-21.5%
MTNB Logo
MTNBMatinas BioPharma Holdings Inc
$0.710020.3%
NBY Logo
NBYNovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc
$4.68-14.6%
PAVM Logo
PAVMPAVmed Inc
$9.35-14.9%
QCLS Logo
QCLSQ/C Technologies Inc
$5.7441.0%
REVB Logo
REVBRevelation Biosciences Inc
$1.2849.6%
WORX Logo
WORXSCWorx Corp
$0.224623.3%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved