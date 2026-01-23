12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) stock increased by 25.9% to $1.31 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.
- NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) shares increased by 17.82% to $6.83. The company's market cap stands at $201.4 million.
- Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) shares moved upwards by 17.27% to $9.51. The company's market cap stands at $58.8 million.
- Falcons Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) stock rose 13.68% to $6.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $291.9 million.
- Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) stock increased by 12.22% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $128.6 million.
- Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) shares increased by 11.11% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.2 million.
Losers
- Erayak Power Solution Gr (NASDAQ:RAYA) stock declined by 41.5% to $1.6 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- Smart Logistics Global (NASDAQ:SLGB) shares fell 22.1% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $70.5 million.
- Youlife Group (NASDAQ:YOUL) stock fell 19.48% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.4 million.
- Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) stock fell 17.29% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares decreased by 16.71% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
- Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) shares fell 15.39% to $11.0. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CAPTCaptivision Inc
$0.5450-17.4%
FBYDFalcons Beyond Global Inc
$6.2712.1%
GTECGreenland Technologies Holding Corp
$1.3025.0%
KELYBKelly Services Inc
$13.00-%
LASELaser Photonics Corp
$2.5910.7%
NEOVNeoVolta Inc
$6.9720.2%
RAYAErayak Power Solution Group Inc
$1.57-42.5%
SLGBSmart Logistics Global Ltd
$1.32-23.0%
STISolidion Technology Inc
$9.3515.3%
WWRWestwater Resources Inc
$1.2413.3%
YOULYoulife Group Inc
$1.54-18.7%
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.