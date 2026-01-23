12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) stock increased by 25.9% to $1.31 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.

Losers

Erayak Power Solution Gr (NASDAQ:RAYA) stock declined by 41.5% to $1.6 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.

(NASDAQ:AREB) shares decreased by 16.71% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million. Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) shares fell 15.39% to $11.0.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.