January 23, 2026 12:05 PM 1 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) stock increased by 25.9% to $1.31 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.
  • NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) shares increased by 17.82% to $6.83. The company's market cap stands at $201.4 million.
  • Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) shares moved upwards by 17.27% to $9.51. The company's market cap stands at $58.8 million.
  • Falcons Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) stock rose 13.68% to $6.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $291.9 million.
  • Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) stock increased by 12.22% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $128.6 million.
  • Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) shares increased by 11.11% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.2 million.

Losers

  • Erayak Power Solution Gr (NASDAQ:RAYA) stock declined by 41.5% to $1.6 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
  • Smart Logistics Global (NASDAQ:SLGB) shares fell 22.1% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $70.5 million.
  • Youlife Group (NASDAQ:YOUL) stock fell 19.48% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.4 million.
  • Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) stock fell 17.29% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares decreased by 16.71% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
  • Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) shares fell 15.39% to $11.0. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

