12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) stock moved upwards by 155.1% to $17.78 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
- Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) shares moved upwards by 54.04% to $13.34. The company's market cap stands at $46.3 million.
- Kustom Entertainment (NASDAQ:KUST) shares moved upwards by 42.64% to $2.91. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.
- Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) shares moved upwards by 27.96% to $70.14. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.
- X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) shares increased by 26.66% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares moved upwards by 21.39% to $3.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.4 million.
Losers
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shares fell 16.6% to $45.33 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $259.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Syntec Optics Holdings (NASDAQ:OPTX) stock fell 15.17% to $4.7. The company's market cap stands at $204.5 million.
- SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) shares declined by 13.35% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) shares declined by 12.9% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.
- VirnetX Holding (NASDAQ:VHC) shares fell 11.43% to $19.85. The company's market cap stands at $95.7 million.
- Creative Global Tech (NASDAQ:CGTL) shares decreased by 10.66% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.3 million.
