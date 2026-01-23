12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) stock moved upwards by 155.1% to $17.78 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.

Losers

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shares fell 16.6% to $45.33 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $259.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:VHC) shares fell 11.43% to $19.85. The company's market cap stands at $95.7 million. Creative Global Tech (NASDAQ:CGTL) shares decreased by 10.66% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.3 million.

