12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- High Roller Technologies (AMEX:ROLR) stock rose 32.0% to $10.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $85.2 million.
- INNEOVA Holdings (NASDAQ:INEO) shares rose 9.03% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
- Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) shares increased by 5.24% to $3.21. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
- Park Ha Biological Tech (NASDAQ:BYAH) shares rose 5.13% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
- Newton Golf Co (NASDAQ:NWTG) stock increased by 4.79% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
- MKDWell Tech (NASDAQ:MKDW) shares increased by 4.68% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.
Losers
- Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) stock fell 25.5% to $1.17 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
- XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) stock declined by 14.69% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.
- Springview Holdings (NASDAQ:SPHL) stock fell 9.08% to $5.21. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
- Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) shares decreased by 8.6% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.7 million.
- Caleres (NYSE:CAL) stock decreased by 8.55% to $12.84. The company's market cap stands at $471.9 million.
- Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ) shares declined by 8.27% to $4.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.
