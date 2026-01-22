12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

High Roller Technologies (AMEX:ROLR) stock rose 32.0% to $10.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $85.2 million.

(AMEX:ROLR) stock rose 32.0% to $10.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $85.2 million. INNEOVA Holdings (NASDAQ:INEO) shares rose 9.03% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.

(NASDAQ:INEO) shares rose 9.03% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million. Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) shares increased by 5.24% to $3.21. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.

(NASDAQ:FTEL) shares increased by 5.24% to $3.21. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million. Park Ha Biological Tech (NASDAQ:BYAH) shares rose 5.13% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

(NASDAQ:BYAH) shares rose 5.13% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million. Newton Golf Co (NASDAQ:NWTG) stock increased by 4.79% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.

(NASDAQ:NWTG) stock increased by 4.79% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million. MKDWell Tech (NASDAQ:MKDW) shares increased by 4.68% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.

Losers

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) stock fell 25.5% to $1.17 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

(NASDAQ:VEEE) stock fell 25.5% to $1.17 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million. XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) stock declined by 14.69% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.

(NASDAQ:XWEL) stock declined by 14.69% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million. Springview Holdings (NASDAQ:SPHL) stock fell 9.08% to $5.21. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.

(NASDAQ:SPHL) stock fell 9.08% to $5.21. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million. Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) shares decreased by 8.6% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.7 million.

(NASDAQ:KNDI) shares decreased by 8.6% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.7 million. Caleres (NYSE:CAL) stock decreased by 8.55% to $12.84. The company's market cap stands at $471.9 million.

(NYSE:CAL) stock decreased by 8.55% to $12.84. The company's market cap stands at $471.9 million. Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ) shares declined by 8.27% to $4.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.